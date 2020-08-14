Trinidad “Trini” Valentin, 83
SIERRA VISTA — It is with great sadness that the family of Trinidad “Trini” Valentin announce his passing on August 11, 2020. Trinidad, 83, passed away peacefully with his wife, Yolanda, by his side. He was a native Arizonan, born on December 28, 1936, and raised in Hayden, Arizona. He was a 52-year resident of Sierra Vista. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic and his family was the center of his life.
He attended the University of Arizona, where he met his wife, Yolanda. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation, he and Yolanda were married at Saint Augustine Cathedral on September 19, 1960.
He was drafted into the Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962. He was stationed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico in the Scientist and Engineering program. He joined the Electronic Proving Ground (EPG), Fort Huachuca in 1968. He initially worked at the Electronic Test Facility (ETF) working with test chambers and other test equipment. He then worked in Greely Hall for EPG, purchasing test equipment and performing other duties in support of EPG. He was responsible for the development of the turntable used at the Arch project located on the East Range, which is visible from the Highway 90 bypass, and still in use today. He was also responsible, from concept to completion, for both the Electromagnetic Environmental Test Facility (EMETF), and Bannister Hall, which serves as the headquarters for EPG. He retired from Civil Service in 1994.
Trinidad chaired the Sierra Vista Public Library Grand Opening Committee in 1999. This was the beginning of his “second career” serving the community of Sierra Vista. He served as President of the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library, President of the Arizona Library Friends, Chairman of the Sierra Vista Public Library 10th Anniversary Celebration Committee in 2009, Chairman of the Library Advisory Commission, and Area Governor for Local Toastmaster’s International Chapter. He was a member of the Library Advisory Commission that was named the Best Library Commission in the State of Arizona by the Arizona Library Association.
He served with the Board of the Catholic Community Services of Southeastern Arizona for twelve years, six years of which he served as President of the Board. During this time he was instrumental in the Forgach House project.
Trinidad is survived by his wife Yolanda (Almejo from Superior), brother Jose, daughter Raquel Valentin Wheeler of Sierra Vista, daughter Esther Henley (Robert Henley) of Casa Grande, son Paul (Traycee) of Sierra Vista, and daughter Olivia Silver (Aaron) of Tucson, and grandchildren Alexandra Valentin of Fort Worth, TX, Joshua Henley of Casa Grande, Rebecca Wheeler of Tucson, Daniel Wheeler of Sierra Vista, Matthew Henley of Casa Grande, Adriana Valentin of Eureka, CA, and Dominic Valentin of Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Teodora Valentin and sisters Jessie Valentin and Toni Scrivner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hatfield Memorial Chapel at 830 S. Highway 92 in Sierra Vista. On Saturday, August 22, 2020, there will be a Rosary at 10:15 a.m. at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Celebrant will be Father Gregory Adolf. Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 East Charleston Road. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus, 156 Kayetan Drive. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library in honor of our Dad would be greatly appreciated.
Face masks/coverings are required for the church and in public in Sierra Vista and social distancing should be observed.
Arrangement by Hatfield Funeral Home.
