Troy Benjamin Farbo, 57

WILLCOX — On July 29, 2021, Troy Benjamin Farbo passed away in Vancouver, Washington.
Troy was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on February 21, 1964. When he was two, his family moved to Arizona. After living in Chandler and Lordsburg, New Mexico, in 1971, the family settled in Willcox, Arizona, where Troy attended Willcox schools from second grade to graduation with the Class of '82. He was active in Student Body 4-H, Methodist Church, and FFA, where he achieved his American Farmers Degree. He attended Cochise College and then graduated from the University of Arizona.
He is survived by Linnie Farbo; sons Mason and Hayden; daughter Grayson; parents Denzil and Mary Farbo; brother D. Jay (Brenda); sister Amy Sanborn (Clint); niece Brittany Farbo; nephews Sherrick and Bridger Sanborn; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his loving niece Hannah.
Troy was always ready and willing to help anyone in his path who needed assistance. He opened his heart to many along the way. His kind, thoughtful, loving ways will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life for Troy will be held on October 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Willcox United Methodist Church at 124 S. Curtis Avenue. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.