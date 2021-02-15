Troy George Eadler, 45

HEREFORD — Troy Eadler, May 3, 1975 - February 4, 2021, of Sierra Vista, Arizona tragically passed away in Hereford, Arizona on February 4, 2021.
Troy was born in Elgin, Illinois to Wayne A. Eadler and Kay L. Eadler. He was raised in the Midwest and graduated from Larkin High School. He received his Associates Degree from Elgin Community College and went on to attend the University of Illinois for his Bachelor's.
Troy is survived by his loving parents Wayne and Kay Eadler, Hereford, Arizona, Grandmother, Ruth Eadler, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Sister, Britney and (Christopher) Shockley, Vail, Arizona, Son, Avery Cooper Eadler, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Nieces, Emma and Katherine Shockley Vail, Arizona, Nephew, William Shockley, Vail, Arizona, and his spoiled feline companions Calvin and Hobbes. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents and his Paternal Grandfather.
For 14 years, Troy was a large part of the PDS golf community, elevating himself to Director of Golf. He was an avid golfer, an exceptional player, and a desirable partner on the golf course.
Troy was born and raised in the Chicagoland area and remained a die-hard Chicago Bears fan his entire life.
A private celebration of life is scheduled for May, 2021. Please contact his sister Britney Shockley for details. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Trust Fund for his surviving Son, Avery.
