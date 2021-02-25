SAINT DAVID — Truman Marion Thomas, 91, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home in Saint David, Arizona.
He was the oldest child and son of Willie Thomas and Alva Merrill Thomas. Truman grew up during the Great Depression, and he saw the impact these challenging times had on his father who vowed to never go into debt. At the age of two, Truman’s family moved five miles down the road to Heidelberg, Mississippi where he lived until leaving home after high school. As a boy, Truman learned the value of hard work. His family made a living by running cattle and growing corn, cotton, and sugar cane. They also raised a large garden and raised chickens and hogs for meat, and would utilize the fat for making cooking oil, candles, and soap. As a result of Truman’s childhood, self-reliance and staying out of debt was a way of life. Truman attended Pinegrove Elementary with grades one through three combined. He was a smart student and could quickly add large sums of numbers in his head without a calculator. In 1946, Truman graduated from Heidelberg High with 14 students in his graduating class. After high school, Truman worked for Phillips Petroleum Company in Greenwood, Mississippi, and he trained in Memphis, Tennessee, as a Service Station Attendant.
In September 1950, Truman received his draft notice and in February 1951, he reported to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for Basic Training. After completing his Advanced Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Truman was assigned to Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he operated heavy equipment and helped to build the Libby Army Airfield Runway. During his free time, Truman explored Cochise County and stopped at the Saint David Drive-in for a hamburger. It was there that he met the owners’ daughter waiting tables, and he immediately knew that Patsy Ann McRae was the one for him. They were married February 23, 1953, in Saint David, Arizona. Shortly after being married, Truman was hired by El Paso Natural Gas Company and worked at numerous natural gas plants in New Mexico and Arizona. After 32 years, Truman retired from the gas company in 1982. Prior to his retirement, Truman began helping his brother-in-law, Leon Goldberg, manage a 2,400-acre farm in San Simon, Arizona. The farm was known as the LVI Farm and produced cotton, wheat, tomatoes, and a variety of chilies. The LVI Farm was a great distraction for Pat and Truman, after losing their 10-year-old son, Breau in a drowning accident. The LVI farm provided many jobs and was a place loved by grandchildren and nephews during summers and holidays. After nearly 20 years of managing the LVI Farm, Truman and Pat returned to Saint David where Truman loved growing and selling pecans from the Thomas Nut House.
Truman was preceded in death by his brother, John Thomas and son, Breau Darrel Thomas. Surviving are his wife, Patsy Ann Thomas of Saint David, Arizona; two daughters, Terrie (Dan) Gibson of Saint David, Arizona, and Sherri Thomas of Tucson, Arizona; son, David Thomas of Saint David, Arizona; seven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 640 West Patton Street, Saint David, Arizona.
