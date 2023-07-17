Truman Samuel “Sam” Place, 95

SIERRA VISTA—Truman Samuel “Sam” Place, 95, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, died Monday, July 10, 2023. Sam was born in Cumberland, Wisconsin on September 27, 1927. Moved to Hatch, New Mexico at the age of 2 for his father’s health reasons. Attended grade school and graduated high school in Hatch, New Mexico. Served in the US Navy in WWII in the 121st SEABEE Battalion in the South Pacific, Mariana Islands. After the war, Sam worked in Detroit, St. Paul. Attended the El Paso Technical School, in El Paso, Texas.

In 1951, Sam moved to Elfrida, Arizona, began farming; and married Mary Ann Stark in 1955. They raised cotton, chili and grains in Elfrida and Douglas. Also managed farm and ranch operations in Pearce, Douglas and Hereford Arizona.

