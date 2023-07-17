SIERRA VISTA—Truman Samuel “Sam” Place, 95, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, died Monday, July 10, 2023. Sam was born in Cumberland, Wisconsin on September 27, 1927. Moved to Hatch, New Mexico at the age of 2 for his father’s health reasons. Attended grade school and graduated high school in Hatch, New Mexico. Served in the US Navy in WWII in the 121st SEABEE Battalion in the South Pacific, Mariana Islands. After the war, Sam worked in Detroit, St. Paul. Attended the El Paso Technical School, in El Paso, Texas.
In 1951, Sam moved to Elfrida, Arizona, began farming; and married Mary Ann Stark in 1955. They raised cotton, chili and grains in Elfrida and Douglas. Also managed farm and ranch operations in Pearce, Douglas and Hereford Arizona.
Sam was on the Board of Directors for Arizona Farm Bureau; Arizona Cotton Growers Assn.; SWIG Cotton El Paso, Texas; Valley Growers Gin Co. Director Soil Conservation Service (Douglas, Arizona); A.S.C.S. Willcox (Committee). Was a Real Estate Broker most of his life. Opened Strout Realty in Douglas, Arizona, later began Sulphur Springs Realty in Douglas, Elfrida and Wilcox.
Sam is survived by his son Tom of Los Lunas, New Mexico, daughter Catherine of Carrollton, Texas, sister-in-law Eunice Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ann S. Place of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his parents, Ray & Sadie Place of Hatch, New Mexico; sisters Nina Cunningham of Hatch, New Mexico; Betty Stevens of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and his brother Ray Place Jr. of El Paso, Texas.
There will be no services. A burial will be private at a later date.