Tsuyako MacDonnell, 92

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS —Tsuyako MacDonnell, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her home on January 14, 2023.

Tsuyako, known by close friends as Toni or Toni-San, was born on August 16, 1930, in Maizuru, Japan to the late Yugiro Yamoto and Shigeno Harada Yamoto.Toni met her future husband, Francis H.J. “Mac” MacDonnell, while he was stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, and the two were married in Nagoya, Japan on July 13, 1957. Toni would go on to support Mac as an Army wife for the remainder of his long and distinguished military career, much of which was spent stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 9972 in Sierra Vista, Arizona where she lived for 60 years. Homemaking and mothering were her vocations in life, and she did both with tremendous pride and attention. She was a genuine friend and advocate for others, particularly Army wives of Japanese descent. In the Summer of 2020, she relocated to Copperas Cove, Texas to be close to family.