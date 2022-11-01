Twila ‘Ty’ Shelton, 85

WILLCOX — Twila “Ty” Shelton of Willcox passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in Tucson at the age of 85. She was born in Willcox on July 13, 1937, to Lee Roy Garey and Hilda Rachel (Parker) Garey . Ty was a lifelong resident of Willcox. She was a longtime member of the Willcox Cowbelles and a past president, member of the Arizona State Cowbelles, a lifetime member of the Willcox Historical Society, past member of the Graham-Cochise Cattle Growers Association and also the National Cattle Growers Association. Ty was a longtime Rancher with her husband Frank on the family, six generation ranch. Ty loved the cattle and looked forward to family carrying on the ranch tradition after her passing. Survivors include her children Franklin (Cynthia) Shelton and Catherine Shelton, along with her grandchildren Tycee Evans (Chris Laramie), Marshall (Michelle) Goodwin and Jace Jones. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Rylan Evans, Cashton Evans, Jaxon Evans, Clayson Goodwin, Tristan Goodwin, Shaycee Goodwin and Casin Laramie and one great great grandchild. Her surviving siblings are Roger Garey, Bette DeGiovanni and Eva Recentio. Preceding her in death was her husband Franklin in 2019, three sisters and on brother. A come and go, Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, beginning at 2:00 pm at Westlawn Chapel. A memory box will be available for notes from the many lives Ty had touched. A Private burial of her cremains was in Sulphur Springs Community Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the Charles Wm Leighton, Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at willcoxhospice.com You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.