Tylene Kieffer Miller, 59

SAINT DAVID — Tylene Kieffer Miller passed away November 12, 2021 at her home in Saint David, Arizona at the age of 59. Ty is survived by her loving husband, Marlin Miller; her three siblings, Darla Taylor Colvin, Monty Kieffer, and Cindy Turner Gillespie; and many nieces and nephews.
Tylene was preceded in death by her Father, Darrell Kieffer; her mother, Faye Kieffer; and daughter, Kielee Miller.
Tylene grew up in Pima, Arizona. She stayed busy in her childhood, playing sports and swimming in the canal.
As an adult, she loved to travel on cruises, serve in her church, and serve the youth of her community. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints all her life. She married Marlin Miller on August 25, 1983 in the Mesa, Arizona temple. They settled in St. David, Arizona where Tylene became involved in the school’s sports programs. Her thirty-one-year coaching career has brought her many recognitions, but the lives she has influenced are immeasurable. Her kindness and love for the youth will be greatly missed.
All are welcome to attend the following events in her honor: A viewing will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6pm-8pm at Richardson’s Mortuary in Benson, Arizona. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 9am at the St. David Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services will follow at the church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10am. Tylene will be laid to rest following the services at the Pima Cemetery in Pima, Arizona.