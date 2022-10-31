HANNIBAL, MISSOURI — Tyler Leeland Goree, 27, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:18 AM Friday, October 28, 2022 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
There will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Tyler was born June 6, 1995, in Sierra Vista, Arizona to Kenneth P. Goree and Judith Crowell.
Survivors include his mother, Judith Crowell of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his father, Kenneth P. Goree of Hannibal, Missouri; his fiancé, Kaitlyn Strieker of Hannibal, Missouri; his grandmother, Laura L. Goree of Hannibal, Missouri; four brothers: Kyle Goree, Brandon Horn, Christopher Goree, and Ryan Tussey; four sisters: Ashleigh Horn, Samantha Goree, Shantelle Rammell, and Madison Goree; and several nieces and nephews.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph P. Goree; and his grandmother, Elene Dorothy Gilbert.
Professionally, Tyler did carpentry work and worked as a janitor. Later, he worked as a counselor and detox aide at Turning Point Recovery Center in Hannibal.
Tyler enjoyed skateboarding, fishing on the Mississippi River, and playing acoustic and electric guitar. He was an avid movie buff and enjoyed comedies, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and Pineapple Express.