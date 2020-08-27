Vaden Hallford, 89

SIERRA VISTA—Vaden Hallford, a resident of Sierra Vista for over 30 years, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Vaden was born in Peacock, Texas. He enlisted in the Army in 1950, served with the Occupational Forces in Germany, was deployed to Trieste, Italy and Lebanon in the Middle East in 1957. While in Germany, he was assigned to the Buffalo Soldiers unit. He served two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam. Vaden was also stationed at Fort Ord, California, where he was a dedicated scout master and had one last tour in Germany before he finally retired at Fitzsimmons Medical Center in Denver, Colorado in 1973. He was a civil service employee at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, Letterman Army Medical Center Presidio of San Francisco, California, Spinelli Barracks, Mannheim, Germany, and Raymond W. Bliss Hospital in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he retired in 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Josette of 57 years, his brother, Wayne Hallford and his wife, Mary of Dewet, Arizona, his two sons, Leslie and Christian Caflisch, three granddaughters, Christina and her husband Jordan, Caitlyn and Chelsea, and many other relatives in Europe. He loved to spend time with his “girls”, work in his garden, cooking, and watching his favorite sports.
He was loved and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.