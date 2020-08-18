Velia Esqueda Cavazos, 75
CHANDLER —Velia Esqueda Cavazos, passed away suddenly in Chandler, Arizona and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born January 30, 1945, in Douglas, Arizona, to Antonio and Herlinda (Marmolejo) Esqueda. Velia enjoyed working for the Douglas Unified School District as a paraprofessional at Ray Borane Middle School.
Velia is predeceased by her parents and brother, Juan Manuel Esqueda. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Christy (Osvaldo) Ortiz and Leonor Cavazos, four grandchildren, Natalie, Sarah, Carlos and Jesus. Velia is also survived by her loving brothers, Antonio (Lydia) Esqueda and Luis (Marilyn) Esqueda as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Brown Page Mortuary on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers who will serve are Osvaldo Ortiz, Carlos Cavazos, Jesus Portugal, Josh Esqueda, Andres Esqueda and Rudy Garcia. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Brown Page Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 364-3434
