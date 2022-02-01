Velma May Atchinson, 90

MIRACLE VALLEY — Velma May Brown Atchinson, 90, of Miracle Valley, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 8:00 am on Friday, February 4th at First Assembly of God Church, 840 North Lenzner Ave. Sierra Vista Arizona, with Pastor Tim Blomberg officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, at 11:00 am.
Velma was born on December 8, 1931 in Baltimore Maryland, the daughter of the late Charles H. Brown and Lilly M. Poole Brown. After graduating from high school, in Damascus Maryland, she was employed by the U.S. Navy which led her to Dallas, Texas. While in Dallas, she became associated with A.A. Allen Ministries where she worked as a legal secretary. The ministry later moved to Miracle Valley, Arizona and Velma, who loved her position, chose to stay with the ministry. She met the love of her life, the late Ray Atchinson and they were married for fifty-seven years until his death. Velma loved to cook and enjoyed canning food. Above all, she loved her family, her children and grandchildren, who were the love of her life. Velma was a true woman of virtue as spoken of in Proverbs 31. She was a prayer warrior and fought her battles through the power of prayer.
Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Allen Atchinson of Miracle Valley, Arizona and Charles Atchinson (Romona) of Phenix City, Alabama; three daughters Esther Price of Morenci, Arizona, Frances Alvarez (Jesus) of Miracle Valley, Arizona and Loretta Adams (Jimmy) of Miracle Valley, Arizona; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren, with two more expected, and three great-great grandchildren.