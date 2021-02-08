Venancio “Benny” Pedro Urquijo, 74

CHANDLER — Benny passed away to meet the Lord’s glory on January 24, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona. He was overcome by complications of Covid 19.
Benny was born June 15, 1946 in Douglas, Arizona and graduated from Douglas High School, class of 1965. He attended Cochise College. While in college he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was deployed to the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he continued his military service by enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was again deployed to service in the 1991 Persian Gulf War/Desert Storm. After over 25 years of active duty and U.S. Army Military Reserve service he was honorably discharged upon retirement.
Additionally, Benny was a drywall installer in the Phoenix Metro area, and also employed by Phelps Dodge Corporation “Smelter”. He was also employed by the Arizona Department of Corrections correctional facility located at the Bisbee-Douglas Airport and retired as a correctional officer.
Benny’s humility was well known he was active with and dedicated to his charitable organizations. He was a charter member of one of his latest charitable organizations in Douglas. His commitment to these humanitarian organizations, his country, and family were exemplified by the many hours he dedicated to helping others and financially committed to these organizations. His deep faith in God, the love of country, family and friends was unshakable.
He is preceded in passing by his parents Pedro Leyva Urquijo and Maria Melendez Urquijo. He is survived by his siblings Maria del Carmen Kimball of Phoenix, Ana Luisa Phagan of Douglas, Pedro Jr. of Walnut, California, Eduardo of Phoenix, Ruben of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jorge of Porter Ranch, California and Isabel Rose of Peoria. He was known as the favorite uncle to his nephews and nieces. He was known for engaging with them by dedicating to knowing them as someone they could talk to and enjoy life with them.
He left sizable shoes for others to follow who are committed to helping their fellow man in need.
The Urquijo Family and Brown Page Mortuary, 910 F Avenue, Douglas, Arizona project funeral services in late summer 2021in consideration of Covid-19 pandemic concerns. Specific arrangements will be announced by family and Brown Page Mortuary later this summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.