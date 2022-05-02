REDDING, CALIFORNIA — Vernon Charles Blanke, born December 15, 1921 near Pearce Arizona. Died April 18 2022 Redding, California at the age of 100 years after a brief illness.
Vernon Charles Blanke was born on a homestead near the Sulphur Springs on December 15, 1921. He was the fourth child of Arthur Blanke and Lucy Cundiff Blanke.
At age 8, Vernon worked as a cowpoke during roundup. He was responsible for keeping the branding irons hot. Vernon left home at age 15 and worked at various Arizona ranches. He left Arizona for California in 1937 with his brother Ray, intent on traveling to British Columbia. They arrived in Los Molinos, California, and never made it to Canada. He met the girl he would eventually marry and settled down to work as the delivery driver for two local dairies.
Vernon joined the Navy in December 1941 about a week or so after Pearl Harbor. When he finished boot camp, he was assigned to naval escort duties for Merchant Marine ships transporting war supplies to the front. While sailing in the Caribbean Vernon’s ship was torpedoed, and the rescue ships put him and the other survivors ashore in Panama. After getting a ship blown out from under him Vernon transferred to a safer specialty: aviation ordnance. He served in Guadalcanal during 1943 as the back seat man in the VS54 squadron, flying in SBDs. His pilot insisted Vernon learn how to land the plane so that if anything happened to the pilot he wouldn’t be killed just because the pilot could no longer function. The day came that that practice paid off.
When Vernon was rotated back to the States in August of 1944, he married Elizabeth Minnie (Midge) Hamilton. They traveled across the United States to various assignments until the war ended. He was discharged in 1946.
After the war Vernon and Midge returned to Los Molinos, California where he got a job picking fruit and later loading ice into railcars that transported produce and fruits across the country.
In 1948 Vernon was hired by the Pacific Telephone Company as a construction lineman. Later, around 1954 he became an installer/repairman for the company, and worked in that capacity until retirement in 1980. Vernon worked in Willows, California, Truckee, California, and nearly 26 years in Sonoma County for the telephone company. He returned to Tehama County, settling near Cottonwood, upon retirement.
When Vernon was 87, he rebuilt the entire perimeter fence around his place near Cottonwood, California, just weeks after a major surgery. Rebuilding the fence included pounding in fence posts and string fence wire, and doing so in the summer heat. The fence remains strong, straight, and sturdy to this day.
During August of 2015, soon after the birth of Vernon’s first great grandchild, his daughter visited and recorded as many stories as the memory card would hold. These were transcribed into a book, Grandpa's Stories: The 20th Century As My Grandfather Lived It, edited by his granddaughter, and serve as the basis for some of the stories told here.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Charles Blanke and Lucy Cundiff Blanke Mommonier, one son, Lynn Woodrow Blanke, his wife of 71 years, a grandson, Luke Blanke, and a son-in-law, John McNulty. He is survived by two children (Kit Blanke and Beth McNulty), two grandchildren (Sean and Janet McNulty), a grand-daughter-in-law (Molly McNulty), and two great-grandchildren (Lucy and Emmy McNulty).