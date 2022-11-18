Vernon Edward Bernhardt, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Vernon Edward Bernhardt "hey Vern" passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2022 at the age of 79, surrounded by his family.
During the last few years, Vern had battled back from several strokes along with respiratory issues, yet it hardly showed, given his cheerful attitude and constant positive outlook on life.
Over his lifetime Vern had many vocations to include, serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam war, retiring from the Army Corp of Engineers after 37 years, Pastor of the Sierra Vista RLDS Church and tinkering in his auto shop. As well, for 30 years, Vern and his wife Mary Ann were foster parents to many children and most importantly he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Those who had the pleasure of getting to know Vern found that his smile would always cheer you up. But if that didn't work there was always a goofy joke that was sure to crack you up, or in the case of his grandkids maybe an exaggerated eye roll! He will be truly missed by the many lives he impacted.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann of 45 years; children, Paul Bernhardt, Noel Smith, Kristen Rodriguez, Amber Bernhardt, Christopher Bernhardt and Bethany Bernhardt; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Edward Bernhardt and eldest son Kevin Bernhardt.
No service will be held, but Vern will find his home in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.