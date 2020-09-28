SUNSITES — Vernon Edward Chandler, 87, a long-time resident of Southern Arizona, passed away July 20 in Tucson. Vernon was born in Twin Forks, Iowa on April 14, 1933. Vernon first moved to Elfrida, Arizona with his father and brothers. There, he met 18-year-old Dorothy Vernette Kambitsch, whom he married in 1954 in Lordsburg, New Mexico. A few years later, he, his wife and their growing family moved to Lovington, New Mexico, where he started his own business, Lea Janitorial, but later moved to nearby Hobbs. In the early 1970s, he moved to Sierra Vista. He and Dorothy divorced, and several years later, he married Martha Richter, of Hereford, who preceded him in death in 2017. Dorothy preceded him in death in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his two oldest children: his son, James, in 2012 and his daughter, Anita Marcum, in 2019. He is survived by a brother, Jim, and sister, Yvonne; daughters Karen Connolly of Elfrida and Novella (Colleen) Chandler of Alexandria, Virginia; son, Robert (Lupe), of Tucson; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral service was held.

