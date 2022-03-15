Veron Kay York, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Veron Kay “Katie” York returned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2022 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Katie was born to Vernon Adrian Burrows and Othella Bell Burrows, an Army Ammunition Specialist and a homemaker respectfully, in Ardmore, Oklahoma on November 12, 1942. She immersed herself in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. She was a true child of God. She took comfort in ladies' retreats, and excitedly took part in all of her church’s activities in support of her faith.
Katie moved to Arizona from California in the 1950’s and her family made Sierra Vista their home. Katie took pride in her profession as a beauty technician and then an optometrist technician for several years. Katie’s loving and entertaining personality made her stand out from others in her profession.
Katie was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and fellow parishioner, Wilburn “Will” York, in February 1984. Will had two children from a previous marriage and Katie helped raise them with patience, discipline, and lots of love. She entertained friends and family with funny stories, board games, and her love of photography. Katie often captured special occasions and everyday activities through photographs that made for many lasting memories.
Katie is survived by her husband, Will; daughter, Allison Hadfield; son, David York; her grandchildren, Dane, Aimee, and Reagan; her sisters, Nancy Strobeck and Mary Pena; and her brother, Fred Burrows.
Services to celebrate Katie’s life will be held at Jensen’s Funeral Home on Friday, March 25th at 1:00 PM. Preacher Cecil Price will officiate the service. The family declines flowers and donations, but prayers and condolences are gladly accepted.