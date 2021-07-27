Verona L Webb, 95
SIERRA VISTA — Verona L Webb, 95, went home to the Lord on July 13, 2021. She was born to Herman and Cora (Kliest) Fraedrich on February 12, 1926 in Bloomfield Wisconsin. She married Robert K. Gorges in February 1948. Though the marriage dissolved, their union bore four children: Gerald R Gorges (Pam), Bloomington, Illinois; Jeanne S Angelov, (deceased); Janet K Wickman, Sierra Vista; and Joan K Hays (Thomas), Sierra Vista, Arizona. She married Rae H Webb on September 12, 1969 and they lived in Wisconsin and farmed and enjoyed retirement until his death on April 14, 1991. Verona was an accountant for Kimberly Clark and a farmer. She was content with her garden, antiquing, auctioning, and word searches. Her house was always a place for visiting and board games. After Rae’s death she became a member of her daughter Joan’s household for 29 years with stops in Fallbrook, California and Bollingbrook, Illinois before landing in Sierra Vista in 1998. She loved hummingbirds and owls. She enjoyed traveling in the motorhome with Tom and Joan after they retired.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lester Fraedrich, her husbands, her daughter Jeanne, and a grandson, Christopher. She leaves behind her children, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Services will be at Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N Lenzner Ave, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00. Verona didn’t like dark colors so if you attend the service, please wear something colorful as a celebration of her life. Please wear a mask to the service if you are unvaccinated. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, 6799 E, AZ-90, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. A special thanks to the Valor Hospice Team, especially Annette. You guys were the best and mom always looked forward to your visit. Canyon Vista ER and ICU teams, especially Dr Alsagban, NP Jolene, RN’s Anne, Eden, Lori, and Molly, you made her last days comfortable and for that I am truly grateful.