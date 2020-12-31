Veronica “Ronnie” Louise Griffith, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Our community has sadly lost a long-time Sierra Vista resident of 55 years on Wednesday December 23, 2020. Veronica “Ronnie” Louise Griffith, at age 78, passed into the Lord Savior’s arms.
She was born on December 3, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Alvan and Margaret (McEneely) Arnold. She was the youngest of four children, Alvin Arnold, Maureen Chagnon, and her twin brother, Thomas Arnold. She was a 1960 graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. Ronnie met her husband, Charles Griffith, at a church function after having been hand-picked for her by her sister, Maureen. They wed in 1962 in Tucson and moved to Sierra Vista in the mid-1960’s where they owned and operated Charlie’s Carpet Sales and Service until retiring in 1997.
They enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. They spent 15 summers as campground hosts at Spring Hill Campground in Anaconda, Montanna. She cherished views of the mountains, her rose garden, and walks in the park with her husband and dogs.
She was an excellent cook and famous for many dessert recipes at the holidays. Sundays were cherished family time for evening dinners. Like the great hostess she was, she loved feeding everyone and always made sure you accepted at least a cold beverage and would not take no for an answer.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, St. Andrew’s Church parishioner, and three-time Breast Cancer survivor.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Griffith; their children, Theresa Barber (Johnny) of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Charles Griffith of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Margaret Mains (Eugene) of Safford, Arizona, and Richard Griffith of Bozeman, Montanna; their grandchildren, Amanda and Serena Mains, Katelyn and Charles “Shea” Griffith, and Paige and Sara Griffith. She is also survived by her sister Maureen and twin brother, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family Rosary and Mass will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in Ronnie’s name.
