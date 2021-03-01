Veronica Salcedo Fontes, 50

VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA — Veronica, age 50, went home to the Lord on February 21, 2021. She was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Alice and Antonio Daniels. She is the
sister of Valerie and Tony Jr. Daniels. Veronica attended Buena High School, where she met the love of her life, Paulino Fontes. They were married on December 14, 1990 and recently celebrated over 30 years of marriage together. Veronica was a devoted and loving mother to her four children Bernadette, Marissa, Paulina, and Paulino Jr. Her love lives on through her beautiful grandbabies who gave her strength, love, and above all happiness. She was loved by so many and cherished by all. Veronica was taken from us too soon but her spirit, love, and memories will live through us forever.
She loved helping others and one of her many passions was assisting adults with special needs, caring for her children and grandchildren, and also by always being a true friend. Veronica was selfless, her main goal in life was to spread love to all those she met and befriended. Veronica faced many challenges in life, but always carried on with immeasurable strength and grace. She was a wonderful mother who loved her kids dearly, no matter the distance.
“We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it because it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped in a million hugs to say how much we miss you and to send you all of our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our life until we meet again.”
A Memorial Service is scheduled for March 13, 2021 at noon at Saint Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Memorial Services will be by invitation only for immediate family.
All family and friends are invited for the Celebration of Veronica’s Life on Saturday March 13th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Located at the American Legion, Post 52. 12 E. Theatre Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona.
