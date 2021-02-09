Vicente Charfauros Lizama, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Vicente Lizama, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of February 4, 2021 (Thursday) with his children by his side. He passed without any fuss or fanfare: the way he lived his life. Vicente, the son of the late Ignacio Cabrera and Rita Charfauros Lizama was born in Saipan Northern Mariana Islands on April 2, 1932.
While Saipan was his birthplace, he called, like his late wife, Soledad Mesngon Lizama, of 67 years Rota and Guam home. It is where all his values, morals, and the way he lived his life was rooted in. Vicente, our Father, Papa, and Tata was a humble and unassuming man, yet he loomed larger than life.
He was the rock, the foundation of our family. He was our mentor, our protector and most importantly, our provider. He was a Master Mechanic and taught many of his kids and grandkids his craft. He was the Best fisherman ever. He gave not only us, but many of his nieces and nephews a love for the ocean. He taught so many how to read the ocean currents, read the skies, and look into the water to find the bounty with which he fed us and the entire community. He was the most talented musician, he could pick up a musical instrument and within minutes understand how to play it and play it masterfully. It is where our love and passion for music came from. It is what our Mom had been waiting for before she took her last breath. He sang a song she loved which he would play and serenade to her everyday on his keyboards before she passed. He lived teaching us the values of respect and love. He was our glue. We will insure that his values and teachings live on in ourselves and our children, grandchildren and great and great great grandchildren.
Vicente along with his late wife, Soledad, resided in Sierra Vista for over 25 years and was a devout Roman Catholic and communicant of St. Andrew, The Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents and his most loving wife, Vicente is predeceased by his two daughters, Maria M. and Loretta M. Lizama, grandson, John W. Lizama, along with his brother and sisters, Elviera “Pedia, Pidang” Mendiola: Concepcion “Chong” Manglona, Victoria “Tora” Mesngon, Teresita Lizama, Margarita “Italang” Maratita, Joseph “Joe” Lizama, and Rita Lizama.
He is survived by his nine children: Rosalinda “Rose” L. Sablan (Alfred, “Al”); Ignacio M. Lizama (Madeleine, “Maggie”); Rita L. Hicks (Adonis, “Don”), Vicente M. Lizama (June, “Junie”); Benita M. Lizama; Vivian L. Cruz (William Gerard, “Jerry”), Clare Marie L. Aguon, Joseph M. Lizama (Debby), and John Fabian M. Lizama
Brothers and Sisters: Rosa “Chai” Manglona, Apollonia “Nonang” Manglona, Angelica “Keka” Rozborski, Isabella “Bella” Westenberger, and Maria “Lia” Nezloff.
He is survived most importantly by his most precious treasures, who his heart melted for whenever he would see one or all of them, who lit his smile like no other can light: his 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He is also survived by many many nieces and nephews who loved, respected and looked up to him dearly.
Last respect for our Father, Papa and Tata, Vicente will be Friday, February 12, 2021 by his immediate family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:30am. Rites and Committal and Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Garden.
