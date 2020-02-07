Victor Elam, 56
SIERRA VISTA–On February 3, 2020 we lost a great man, Victor Matthew Elam, passing at the age of 56. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nellie Elam, wife Marty Elam, children Jesse (Judith), Valarie (Danny), Jade, Jaunna (Jason), and Keauna (Dominic), his grandchildren Amya and Jalene Torres, Jimmy and Jude Elam, Charlotte and Hazel Longbrake, brothers John (Kathy) and Dwayne Elam, nephew and his family Matthew Elam, Brooklyn, Little Matthew, and expecting baby Molly Victoria, nieces Rose Elam, Jasmine Elam and son Jordan, dog Ozzy, and many extended but close family in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Victor was a free spirited man who lived his life to the fullest, doing anything for anyone who crossed his path. He loved many things but above all he loved his family and friends the most. His true passion was fishing, cooking/grilling, watching the Cardinals football games, and providing for his family.
As we grieve over his passing, we will not say goodbye but a simply, “see you later”.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-to 5:00 p.m. at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary, 5515 S. AZ-92 in Sierra Vista.
A celebration of life (potluck) will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Life In Christ Church, 2300 Las Brisas Way in Sierra Vista.
A cemetery service will be announced at a later time.
