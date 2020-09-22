Victor Gilbert Dean, 61
WILLCOX — Victor Gilbert Dean, vehicle mechanic and longtime resident of Willcox, Arizona died unexpectedly on September 19, 2020 at the age of 61. Victor is survived by his much loved and wonderful children. Stephen Dean, Tiffany Dean and Michael Dean; his mother, Mary Jane Harmon and sisters, Pandy Weck, Jo Tinney and Felina Anthony-Bretz, who dearly loved him. Victor was born in El Paso, Texas to Mary Jane and Benjamin Dean. They soon moved to Arizona where Victor spent the majority of his life. The exception to that included four exciting years in Alaska and a brief stint in Northern California. For the most part, Victor was a homebody, and could be found somewhere in Willcox with his head under the hood of a car. Having been born with an innate curiosity as to how things worked and mechanical genes inherited from his grandfather Bill Yentsch, Victor’s course in life was predetermined. Growing up it was not uncommon to see a clock going from whole to broken to working again with a box of “unnecessary parts’’ nearby. He built upon that foundation with education from an automotive school in Phoenix and a heavy equipment school in San Antonio. It wasn’t long before Victor developed a reputation as one of the best mechanics in the area and made his living as such. Victor was loving and kind, even to complete strangers. He never failed to stop and give assistance to broken down travelers, fixing, repairing and sending them off again, accepting nothing in return except gratitude.
For all those who were touched by his life and who share his family’s grief please join us for a memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines, Thank You. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel-mortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
