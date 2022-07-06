Vincent John Mitchell Jr., 78

SIERRA VISTA — Vincent John Mitchell Jr., a long time Sierra Vista resident, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 78. Vince is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joyce (Heermann) Mitchell, daughter Keta Hyatt and her husband Robert; grandchildren Kathryn and Leilani Hyatt of Virginia, Olivia Granzella of Phoenix, Christopher, Vince and Tony Cain of Sierra Vista; and great granddaughter, Bailey. He was preceded in death by his daughters Ranata and Angie.
Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1944, to the late Vincent and Rose Mitchell, Vince moved to Maryland where he spent his youth in Baltimore and Dundalk with his sisters the late Ruth Miller and the late Rose Kane. He would often reminisce about living near the Chesapeake Bay and eating Maryland Blue Crabs.
Vince enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. His Army career would take him to Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, Alaska and numerous assignments within the Continental United States including Fort Huachuca, where he retired from active service in 1986. He and his wife Joyce made Sierra Vista their home for the rest of his life. He continued serving his country for another twenty years as a Department of the Army Civilian in medical logistics, at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center. He retired from civil service in 2006.
In 1971, Vince joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States while living in Monterey, California. He later became a life-member of VFW Post 9972 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. As an active VFW member he served in several positions including Post Commander, District 7 Commander, and State Commander. Vince also served as a National Council Member - District 15 and as the Vice Chairman and then Chairman of the Western Conference. His passion for Veterans issues was unyielding and he was dedicated to advocating for Veterans.
Vince loved to travel. He could often be found exploring America, with Joyce by his side, in their RV or on their Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Funeral honors will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10:00 am. There will be a celebration of life at VFW post 9972 at 549 Veterans Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 immediately following the ceremony. Flowers can be sent to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in care of Joyce Mitchell.