Violet Arvella Jerve, 94

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MINNESOTA — Violet Arvella Jerve was born on August 3, 1927 into the Edwin and Emilie Evenson family on the family farm south of Benson, MN. She was the eighth of twelve siblings. After attending country school, Violet graduated from Benson High School in 1945. Violet married Roland (Bud) Jerve at Swenoda Lutheran Church on April 23, 1949. The Jerve family lived in several Minnesota towns during their 49 year marriage ending in 1998 with Roland's death. Violet contributed to the family finances by working as a bank teller, an administrative assistant, and a small business owner.
She is survived by two sisters, LaVina Evenson of Minnetonka and Mardell Kennedy of Chanhassen, one sister in law, Shirley Evenson of Benson, two sons, Rodney of Bloomington (Janet) and Mark of St. Louis Park (Maryjo), five grandchildren, Anton (Emily), Anna (Oskar Bremer), Noah (Trista), Melina (Steven Boraas), Tyrus (Genevieve), seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Violet was very active in the lives of her sons and grandchildren serving as a den mother, Sunday School teacher, and attendee of many events. She loved her entire family very much, and she will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a contribution to your local public school or Peace Lutheran Church of Plymouth, MN.