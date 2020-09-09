DOUGLAS — Violet Maric Laux went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. Violet was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She blessed all who were graced with love and friendship. Violet will be greatly missed by all, but never forgotten. Our Lord Jesus Christ let us know that death has no hold on us, we have left death and come into life.
1 John 3:14. We can rest in the secure knowledge that she is with the Lord and we will see her again.
Violet was preceded in death by her son Edwin, and daughters Susie and Wanda, and grandson Mark.
Violet was born in Warren Arizona December 7, 1927. She was one of four daughters born to Ida and Edwin Althaus. She grew up and lived in Southern Arizona. Her first marriage blessed her with five children: George (Linda) Morin, Edwin Morin, Howard (Eva) Morin, Barth (Kathy) Morin, Susie Fletcher. When she married Paul Laux, she gained an additional daughter Wanda Tittsworth, and son Gene (Pat) Laux. Her children gifted her with ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Violet married Paul Laux on May 8, 1987. Violet and Paul shared thirty three beautiful years together. They enjoyed many of the same hobbies, such as hunting, fishing, and watching a good rodeo. Vi was also a very talented quilter, and crocheter, and seamstress. She also had a green thumb and could grow anything.
Above all she enjoyed time with her family and friends. She and Paul went above and beyond to show their love and dedication to their family.
Those who knew Violet were blessed and the empty spot she left will be filled by the beautiful memories and love she left behind with us all.
Services for Violet will be held at The Valley Bible Church, in Double Adobe on Sept 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please join us after the service for one of Violets favorites, coffee and donuts.
