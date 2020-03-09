Violet (VI) Elaine Powers, 90

Sierra Vista — Violet peacefully passed away at her residence in Prestige Assisted Living in Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 28, 2020.
She had worked for many years as a secretary for the city auditor of Minot, North Dakota. One of her last jobs was working for the World Bank in Washington, DC.
Vi loved entertaining and was a remarkable cook, having belonged to several gourmet cooking clubs.
She loved her flowers and gardening, especially her roses.
Jack and Vi loved to travel whether on a cruise or in their RV. They had been to so many wonderful places.
She was a longtime active member of the Huachuca Area Republican Women. She proudly served as Secretary, Treasurer and President.
Vi and Jack had lived on the east coast and west coast having moved several times in their 47 years. She loved to decorate her home wherever it may be.
Vi also loved working on special projects. One of her many accomplishments was hand stitching a quilt called "Grandma's Flower Garden" from fabric pieces collected during the depression years of the 1930's. This quilt had been passed on unfinished for over three generations of the Miller/Powers family. It took Vi several years to complete but she decided she would be like a turtle and "do a little bit every once in a while."
Vi was born in Garrison, ND to John and Johanna Reimann. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Johnney A. Powers Ill(Jack). She is survived by her son Alan(Cindy) Jothen of Sierra Vista, Arizona and her four step children: Catherine(Jeffrey) Whynot of Surprise, Arizona, Lisa (Steve) Gertsch of Wilburn, Arkansas, Susan Powers and Mark (Lisa) Powers both of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She has 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She will be interred with her husband at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Fort Huachuca, 1300 South Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
