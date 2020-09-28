Violet "Vi" Guerra, 88

Violet "Vi" Guerra, 88

Benson–Violet “Vi” Guerra was born in Iowa City, Iowa in 1932. She passed away on September 2, 2020. She was interred at South Lawn Cemetery in a private service.

Vi was preceded in death by her husband Ruben Guerra, her first husband, Arthur Charles, and daughters Teresa and Lori. She is survived by her grandson Kieth.

Vi was active in the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary #45 and in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Tags

Load entries