WILLCOX— Virgil "Sonny" Ellis passed away at his home in Willcox on June 8, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on October 28, 1935 in Willcox, Arizona to Gilbert and Vallie Rae Stephenson Ellis. He is survived by 7 brothers and sisters and a host of other loving family members. Preceded him in death were his parents and 4 siblings. Sonny loved to raise chickens, turkeys and cattle. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Cochise Cemetery. Please follow all the suggested CDC Guidelines for Covid-19. Thank you.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona
