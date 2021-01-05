Virginia A. Avila, 57

WILLCOX — Virginia A. Avila of Willcox passed on December 21, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born in El Paso, Texas on April 7, 1963 to Maximino Mendoza and Bertha (Hernandez ) Mendoza. She moved to Arizona in 1984, and was the Lead Regional Coordinator for SEACAP of Northern Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties. On October 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada she married her husband Jesse, who survives her. Also surviving are her children; Monica Valadez of Willcox, Stephanie Saldana of Morenci and Celia Barclay of Sierra Vista along with six grandchildren. Her surviving sisters are; Irma E. Casillas, Romelia Altamirano, Rosa Catarino and Laura Mendoza. Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Jorge Mendoza.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Westlawn Chapel. A family eulogy and sharing will take place at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will take place at Westlawn Crematory with private cremation interment at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
