Virginia Ann Studer, 62

SIERRA VISTA —Reverend Virginia Ann Studer former Pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Reverend Studer was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 19, 1957 of Reverend Warren Studer and Harriet Studer (Bagby). Reverend Studer is survived by her two daughters, Tessa Ann (Dustin) Smith (25) and Megan Christine Carr-Studer (22). A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be determined) at Faith Presbyterian Church. Her ashes will be spread in an intimate ceremony with family in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Known for her graceful guidance, kind spirit, and welcoming arms, she will be greatly missed.

