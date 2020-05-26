Virginia Ann Studer, 62

SIERRA VISTA —Reverend Virginia Ann Studer former Pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Reverend Studer was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 19, 1957 of Reverend Warren Studer and Harriet Studer (Bagby). Reverend Studer is survived by her two daughters, Tessa Ann (Dustin) Smith (25) and Megan Christine Carr-Studer (22). A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be determined) at Faith Presbyterian Church. Her ashes will be spread in an intimate ceremony with family in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Known for her graceful guidance, kind spirit, and welcoming arms, she will be greatly missed.
Most Popular
-
Graduation celebrated in Bisbee in spite of virus
-
Dusting off the saddle: Tombstone reopens doors with welcome back event
-
Three sheep in the middle of Naco cause concern for some residents
-
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted homicide
-
Cochise County confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 64; active cases at 19
-
Salvation Army captains ready for next assignment
-
Conrado Castillo Zepeda, 96
-
Arizona has 300 new coronavirus cases; death toll up to 800
-
Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
-
Cochise County confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 56, active cases at 14
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.