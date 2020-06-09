Virginia “Ginney” Mae Robinson, 64
SIERRA VISTA — Virginia “Ginney” Mae Robinson was born April 21, 1956 in Oberlin, West Virginia, entrusted by our savior to proud parents, Henry Congress Senior and Bessie Williams. She was the second oldest of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Diane Sorrell, brother Henry Congress, nephew Charles Sheffield, and great-nephew Jameson Miller. Ginney peacefully transitioned into eternal rest May 23, 2020, surrounded by her children and loved ones.
Raised in Tucson, Arizona, she later relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona to raise her children. She dedicated 15 years to serving others in the healthcare industry at Sierra Vista Community Hospital. She continued her commitment to public service working with veterans and military servicemembers when she relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2000 while employed at Tri-West Healthcare Alliance and Onrad Radiology Services. Virginia took pride in each of her career choices, her remarkable work ethic and professionalism showed through her tenure at each of her places of employment.
Known as a calm-spirited, peaceful soul, she would always take time to support and listen to those that needed her help. Aside from her love for the casinos, her favorite pastime was being with her grandchildren. She cherished her time with them and created special traditions which led to unique relationships with each of them. She also loved going to the movies, traveling to new places, and a great glass of wine. Ginney was genuinely loved by anyone she encountered.
Ginney leaves to cherish her memory her 5 children: David W. Congress (Maregris Congress)
Goodyear, Arizona; Tenishea K. Portela (Andres Portela Sr) Sierra Vista, Arizona; Ericka L. Huntspon (Demetrius Huntspon) Frederick, Maryland; Michelle L. Roshto (Lennie Stockton) Glendale, Arizona; and John W. Willis (Ikeyshana Willis) Atlanta, Georgia; and her precious grandchildren whom she loved immensely: Alexandrea Portela, Andres Portela III (Angelina Portela), Brianna Jenkins, Nakenya Lewis, Andres Portela Jr, Nytha Marcelin, Sarai Willis, Jade Huntspon, Amaii Willis, Adrian Roshto, Ava Huntspon, Kayvani Willis, and Zaira Willis. Ginney also leaves behind her siblings: Larristine Levins (Eddie Levins), Cindy Roberson, Anthony Knight, Steve Williams, and Vicki Brundidge (Darrell Brundidge), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends that she loved wholeheartedly.
