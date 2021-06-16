Virginia Lea (Hale) Pearce, 63

MCNEAL — Virginia Lea (Hale) Pearce was born August 22, 1957 to Val and Jeanette Hale. The only girl among four brothers, she developed an internal toughness and iron will that would serve her well throughout her life, especially when she would face adversity. She grew up running barefoot on the cinders in Nutrioso, Arizona. She helped her parents and brothers raise rabbits, pigs, cows and horses and cut countless cords of firewood to sell to the people in their community. She graduated from Round Valley High School in 1975.
She met the love of her life, David Pearce, while working at the Circle K in Globe, Arizona. She always said that she knew as soon as he walked through the door that he was the man she would marry. In 1978, she and David were united in marriage. Throughout their life together, they would face many challenges and adversities; but, by sticking together and depending on each other and God, they found the fortitude to push on. They both had a stubborn streak that gave them the ability to persevere against the odds.
Over the next couple of years they had two children, Sabrina and David Jr. They moved about working for A.J. Gilbert Construction. Virginia was adept at keeping her family together no matter the circumstance. The family would move from worksite to worksite. When you saw one, you generally saw all four of them. This constant proximity developed them into a tight-knit family. Above all, she loved God and her family.
In 1982, she was declared legally blind; but, she didn't let that disability define her. She continued to be the most devoted wife and supportive mother to her family. On any day, she'd be out in the shop washing heavy equipment parts, watching the girls basketball games through binoculars - cheering so LOUDLY and calling out the refs for their "blindness" during calls, and even flying to Alabama by herself (a pretty impressive feat for someone that is visually impaired) to take care of her grandson and son after he'd been injured. Even with her visual impairment, she made a point to ensure that her children were involved in sports and 4-H. She also took time to do summer projects with her kids; planting gardens, canning vegetables, making jelly, tying macrame` hangers, and even sewing western shirts. She designed one summer project for her kids to learn all 50 states, including the state capitals, state flags, state flowers, state birds, and interesting state facts. Before access to the internet and with her visual impairment, she overcame the hurdles and we hit the encyclopedias to discover the answers. She was very resourceful and always found a way to make things work. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with the kids at the dinner table. Most of the time, we would have to eat in the living room because the table was covered up with a puzzle. She helped to restart the Frontier Women's (Homemaker's) Club where she strived to put on community events that would draw people together. She and the other club members would organize dinners, dances and Halloween parties to give the people and, especially the children, of the community something fun, safe and wholesome to do. Virginia was fun-loving and had an adventurous spirit. She went with her daughter to Ireland to explore the Giant's Causeway and the Waterford Crystal Factory. Even though she wasn't able to drive, she stayed busy as a navigator by reminding her daughter to drive on the "wrong" side of the road! She and David went on many road trips across the states where she loved to buy state spoons or state thimbles to give to all of her friends. Their biggest trip was a tour of Alaska. They had a great time checking out all of the interesting sites and, of course, buying touristy souvenirs to give to all of her family and friends! She was an amazing woman, an awesome mother, and an inspiration at overcoming adversity.
Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3, 2021 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robbie. She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Sabrina (Michael) and David Jr. (Jennifer); grandchildren: Carter, Warren, Memphis, Daphne, and Austin; honorary grandchildren: Kyla and Audelissia; brothers: Neal (Valerie), Russell (Tina) and Tim (Jennifer); numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and parents; Val and Jeanette.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.