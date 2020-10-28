Vivian Elizabeth Frazier, 96

CASA GRANDE — Vivian Elizabeth Frazier passed away in Casa Grande, Arizona on October 23, 2020 after living a long, full life. She was 96 years old, born December 23, 1923 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Albert and Mae Kent.
Vivian's husband of 45 years, George Frazier, precedes her in death as does her sister Virginia Baer, brother Albert Kent, and granddaughter Kristen (Diehl) Hale.
Vivian is survived by her four daughters: Kathy Frazier of Willcox, Tina (John) Hoover of Casa Grande, Cindy Frazier of Phoenix, Bonnie (Bill) Diehl of Willcox. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren (and one on the way), three great great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and extended family.
Vivian served during World War II in the Navy Waves, working on IBM machines as a keypunch operator. This time period is also when she met and wed her husband. They lived in various states including Connecticut, West Virginia, Vermont, Illinois, Florida. They first moved to Arizona in 1963 and for the last time in 1984. Vivian loved laughing, traveling, reading, music, live theater. Mostly, she loved her family. Her greatest joy, always, was to be with and be surrounded by her family.
Memorial service pending. Vivian will be buried with her husband in the Frazier Family Cemetery in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, and while no donations are necessary, organizations Vivian held dear were the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.