Wallace John Wood, 76

SIERRA VISTA—Wallace John Wood was born on December 18, 1942 in Clovis, New Mexico to Mandy Factor Wood and Johnny Wood. He was the sixth of eight children. John, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Oklahoma, grew up in Clovis, New Mexico.
In 1959, John enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic. After earning his Airborne designation, he served in Special Forces. John married Carol Wort of Chicago, Illinois on May 31, 1965 in Dillon, South Carolina. In 1969, he became a Commissioned Officer in the Army Medical Department during the Vietnam Era. John was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.
John holds a B.S. from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. Subsequently, he became a physician assistant and reenlisted in the U.S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer at Fort Stewart, Georgia. In 1988, after 20 faithful and honorable years of service, he retired from the U.S. Army.
Twenty-six moves later, John and Carol settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona. John worked for the U.S. Civil Service at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He transferred to Globe VA Health Care in Globe, Arizona before he retired. John truly loved his profession and those he cared for.
John passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Wood, brothers and sisters, and son Curtis Wood, Seminole, Oaklaholma, niece Kayla Peel, Clovis, New Mexico, nephew John Austin Peel, Clovis, New Mexico, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
John will be remembered as a caring medical provider and for his deep love of family, friends, and pets.
His memorial service and interment with full military honors will be held Friday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ.
