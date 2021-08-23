If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WILLCOX — After a short illness Wallace “Wally” Atkins, 93, passed away on August 13, 2021, at his home in Willcox, Arizona.
A native of Rockford Illinois, Wally was born October 1, 1927, the only child of Warren and Marguerite “Maves” Atkins. He attended Rockford schools and - after serving in the United States Army Air Corps - the University of Illinois. He spent much of his adult life involved in real estate and construction in Rockford and neighboring communities, and later started his own companies. Wally was a proud member of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois, and was a Master Mason of the 32nd degree, Scottish Rite.
Everything and everyone was of interest to him. There were no boring life stories in his world. He never stopped exploring everything life offered. Skiing and sailing were early passions later replaced by travel. He studied languages all his life - the fact that he was never able to master another language was a disappointment to him but never an impediment to his pleasure in trying. Music in all forms was his lifelong joy and solace. At the age of 92 he was taking piano lessons. His greatest regret when leaving Illinois to relocate to Arizona was that he would be losing his evenings attending performances of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra.
Wallace was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Diane (Thomas) and a daughter, Kimberley Sue Atkins.
He is survived by daughters: Deborah Atkins Archer and Dana Atkins Ramsay; son Garth Thomas Atkins; grandchildren: Ariel Carolyn Atkins, Grant Thomas Atkins, and Nicholas Mark Atkins. He is also survived by his dearly loved great granddaughter Harlow Leigh Atkins.
Private interment at Willwood Burial Park Cemetery in Rockford, Illinois.
The hole left in our lives by your absence is filled by the memory of your love.
Local arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.