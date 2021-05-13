SIERRA VISTA—In remembrance of LTC Walter A. Mallett, a Military Honor Service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail. Guests should arrive no later than 9:40 a.m. and follow the signs. Masks and social distancing are required on post.
A reception will follow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the James R. "Bob" Currieo VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona (masks optional). We ask that you join us and bring your prayers, thoughts and memories of Walt to share.