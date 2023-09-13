Walter B. Miklosh, 21

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS— Walter B. Miklosh — Airman Accounted for from WWII, December 22, 1923 ~ June 26, 1944.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that the U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for May 5, 2023.