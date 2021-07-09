SIERRA VISTA — Walter Buechner, a long time resident of Sierra Vista, peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on January 12, 2021. His services will be at 11am on July 16, 2021 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There will be a reception directly after the services at the VFW.
