SIERRA VISTA — Walter Buechner, a long time resident of Sierra Vista, peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on January 12, 2021. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Inge; sister, Carroll Breskamp; brother, Cordell Buechner; his children, William (Lisa) Buechner of Maricopa, Arizona, Gina (Sandy) Silvas of Troy, Texas, Joyanne Buechner, Jackie (Bill) Smith, and Gloria (Ray) Colby all of Sierra Vista; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that all cared for and loved him deeply. Many in the community may remember the many years he loved being Santa for local businesses. Walter served in the Army for 25 years, worked in Saudi Arabia for two years with Rockwell Intl, and ended his career working at the Sierra Vista Herald for 16 years. Rest peacefully, you are loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans Assn in Walters name. A memorial service will be held July 18, 2021 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
