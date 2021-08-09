Walter G. Cleveland, 90

BISBEE — Walter G. Cleveland, a lifelong Bisbee native, U.S. Army Korean war veteran and retired Non-commissioned Officer, and former Master of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, passed away Sunday, August 1, at the age of 90. Born on the Cleveland family’s Oak Thicket Ranch over the Divide near Bisbee on February 14, 1931, Walt like so many at that time was moved around by the dire economic realities of the Great Depression. He convinced his dad that it would be best for him at age 15 to join the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1946 rather than finish 8th Grade at the old Horace Mann School in Bisbee.
He served his first hitch in Wyoming and Alaska where he learned to run heavy earth moving machinery. Following a short spell out of the service to work odd jobs in Bisbee and at his brother’s garage in Benson, he rejoined the Army in time to ship out to Korea at the beginning of that War in 1950. He was assigned to the 712th Transportation Railway Operating Battalion where he repaired damaged track, trains and tunnels. In the retrograde to the Pusan perimeter, Walt took over as train engineer to help evacuate a train load of wounded troops from a town being overrun by invading Chinese soldiers.
After a short time in the U.S. after the war, he was assigned to Germany where he served as an infantryman and comms chief. He met his first wife, Olga Madorny and they were married in 1955. They would eventually have four children together. Returning to Tucson where he was an advisor to the National Guard, he and Olga volunteered to return to Germany in 1959, as the Cold War began to reach its most dangerous period. In 1962 Walt was transferred to Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, in Cookeville, Tennessee, as an ROTC Instructor. It was there that he was made a Master Mason at Cookeville Lodge #266. After studying Spanish in language school at Monterey, California. He would go on to work at U.S. Army South in Panama and the U.S. Military Assistance Group in Caracas, Venezuela. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1968 after twenty-one years of service. Returning to Bisbee and living at the Oak Thicket Ranch he worked as an electrician at Apache Powder Company and a maintenance technician at Cochise College. In 1970, he moved the family to Ajo, Arizona where he worked as an electrician for the Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation. In 1972, he was hired by the Panama Canal Company where he would work as an electrician and later as a Safety Officer at the Atlantic side Locks and Ports. He served as the District Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In 1977, he married his second wife Jennie, with whom he had a daughter. Walt held several civil service safety jobs after leaving Panama, serving in Guam, Twenty-Nine Palms and Naples, Italy. He retired from U.S. government service at the U.S. Army’s Sacramento Logistics Depot.
Upon retirement Walter and Jennie settled at their beloved Silver Creek, a forty-acre ranch and refuge, north of Douglas. Upon his return to Southern Arizona, he became an active volunteer in the Cochise County Republican Party. He served as Master of Douglas’ Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Shriners. He and Jennie are also part of the Community Church of Warren family.
From shining shoes of soldiers at Fort Huachuca in the 1930s when living in Fry, Arizona, to in his last years being a proud supporter of Veteran’s causes, the Army’s National Museum, and various wounded veteran’s charities, he lived a life of service to country, his fellow soldiers, and his fellow man.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie, of 44 happy years and children- Tom, Debbie, Jim, George and Jenifer, and grandchildren and great grandchildren a plenty.
Walt was a friend to all who came to know him, and he is remembered by everyone as a man who was an amazing story teller, entertaining all with stories from his and his family’s past of which he was immensely proud. He will be missed by all.
The internment will be at 1000 on Thursday Aug 19th at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 on Friday August 20th at the Community Church of Warren, 201 Arizona Street in Bisbee.
In lieu of flowers Walter requested donations be sent to the Pasadena Shriners Medical Center 909 Fair Oaks Ave Pasadena, California 91105.