SIERRA VISTA — Wanda Ann Jouett of Sierra Vista passed away in Tucson on May 19, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born in McKinney, Texas on November 23, 1951 to Milford Eugene Jouett and Flora Grace (nee Stein) Jouett. Wanda had attended Skyline Baptist Church in Benson, was a retired Cafeteria Worker at Valley Union High School in Elfrida and enjoyed her grandchildren. She was an avid TV watcher and loved to crochet. Survivors include her sons Greg (Alaina) Jouett of Willcox and Zack (Crystal) Jouett of Sierra Vista along with her grandchildren Precia, Trystin, Zakk, Conlon, Cade and Julian. Wanda is also survived by her sisters Diana Schumacher and Liz Hooper along with numerous Aunts and Uncles. Preceding her in death was her parents and her husband Stan Menges. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com
