If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Wanda Kremer, 90, passed away 05 Oct 2021. Wanda was born to Curtis A. and Gladys (Evans) Mooney on September 14,1931, Bristol, N.H. where she graduated Bristol High School in 1949.
She entered the USAF (WAFS) February of 1951 at Boston, Massachusetts. She loved being a Weather Observer and briefing aircrews while stationed at Westover AFB, Massachusetts and Wheeler Auxiliary AF, Oahu where she met her future love TSgt Dave Kremer. She attained the rank of SSgt in 1955, earned the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. She received an Honorable Discharge in April 1958.
Wanda married Dave Kremer of Brainerd, Minnesota in May 1958, where they loved each other for 63 years.
They moved from San Bernardino, California to Brainerd, Minnesota in the summer of 1971 after Dave retired from the USAF. Wanda began a career with the Brainerd Post Office as a Rural Letter Carrier in 1975, and retired in August 1991.
Having had enough of the Minnesota winters, Dave and Wanda moved to Sun City, Arizona in 1996, and then to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1997.
Wanda was an active member of the Eastern Star and the United Methodist Church.
Wanda was preceded by her parents and siblings: Muriel A Carpenter and Curtis W Mooney of Bristol, New Hampshire.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dave Kremer, her younger brother, Rodney D Mooney of Fountain Hills, Arizona and children, Paul Kremer of Brainerd, Minnesota and Peter Kremer of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She was loved by her seven grandchildren: Christopher, Patrick, Nicole, and Cole, Peter B, Kyle, and Seth and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held for family and friends in Sierra Vista, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Tuesday October 12, at 10:00am.