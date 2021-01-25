SIERRA VISTA — Warren Edward Munn, beloved husband, father and "Pop", passed away January 21, 2021 at his home in Sierra Vista Arizona. Warren was born in LaVerne California in 1935 to Herbert and Beulah (Lacey) Munn. He was a 20 year veteran of the Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea and Vietnam, earning the Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Navy Commendation Medal. After retiring as a Master Sergeant from the Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms California, he went to work for the US Postal Service as a Mail Carrier, where he gave exemplary service to his customers for 22 years. They moved from Twentynine Palms to Joshua Tree in 1986, but he never left his route in Twentynine Palms until his retirement in 1995. In 2004, he and his wife Donna moved to Sierra Vista, where he spent many years devoted to helping others in their sobriety, achieving over 37 years sober. He loved woodworking and enjoyed building special pieces of furniture for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Herbert Munn Jr. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Donna (Sportsman) Munn: daughters, Lora (Charles) Methvin, Lynn (John) Kent, Leslie Munn (and former son-in-law Paul Cooper) and honorary foreign exchange daughter, Thelma del Socorro "Coco- Saballos; grandchildren, Lt Col Christopher (Genvieve) Methvin, Jennifer (Clint) Cunningham, Megan (Johnny) Rojas and Sarah (Martin) Nederhauser: great-grandchildren, Oliver and Cleo Methvin, Caden and Kylie Llewellyn, Phoenix Rojas, Jade and Sakima Jr Davis and Athena Nederhauser. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and there will be a great void in all of our lives in his absence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.