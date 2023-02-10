Warren James Parker, 68 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Picasa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA— Warren James Parker, beloved brother, uncle and friend, was born May 7, 1954 in Yuma, Arizona and passed away on February 6, 2023 at Banner Hospital in Tucson after a long illness.He was born and raised in Arizona and loved the outdoors and life in general.Donations may be made to the ASPCA or Humane Society in remembrance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man sentenced to more than 40 years for attempted murder of co-worker McIntyre plans to stay as county attorney following DUI charge Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border New attorney advises supervisors on Marra letter Making the scales go backward Buena High faced with lockdown Monday morning Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Party time in Bisbee: ‘A Taste of Mardi Gras’ debuts Feb. 11 Artemizia Foundation seeks to make Bisbee a cultural destination Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 11 hrs ago Most Popular Man sentenced to more than 40 years for attempted murder of co-worker McIntyre plans to stay as county attorney following DUI charge Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border New attorney advises supervisors on Marra letter Making the scales go backward Buena High faced with lockdown Monday morning Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Party time in Bisbee: ‘A Taste of Mardi Gras’ debuts Feb. 11 Artemizia Foundation seeks to make Bisbee a cultural destination Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started