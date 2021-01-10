WILLCOX — Wayman H. Hopkins, 90, of Willcox passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020.
He was born in Red Bluff, Tennessee on September 29, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Flora Hopkins; his brother, Buff Hopkins; and his son, Troy Hopkins. He is survived by his spouse, Loretta Hopkins; his children, Mark (Debbie) Hopkins, Dean Hopkins and Dave Hopkins; siblings, Bill (Louise) Hopkins, Stan (Judy) Hopkins; grandchildren, Paul Hopkins, Jodi Hopkins (Matt Mitchell), Heather Hopkins (Norwood Cole), Michael (Ashley) Gannon, Jace Hopkins; and eight great grandchildren.
When he was 15, his family moved to Arizona. After graduation from McNary, Arizona High School, he joined the Navy and served aboard ship in the Korean War.
He attended Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff), where he met and married Loretta D. Bosley, while he completed a B.S. in Education. After graduation he accepted a teaching position at Willcox School District in 1959. He primarily taught Civics and Journalism. He retired in 1994 after 35 years. Many of his former students fondly remember him as "Soft Shoes." After retirement he went on to professionally paint many buildings in the Willcox area, retiring from this endeavor at age 86.
With a heart for his community, he served on the Willcox City Council, (which included multiple terms as Mayor) also membership and service in Rotary Club, The Elks Club, Masonic Lodge, Willcox United Methodist Church, and Southeastern Arizona Government Organization. As Mayor he was instrumental in the creation of Keiller Park and many other city improvements.
An open Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Extended Hands Ministries, 151 W. Wasson in Willcox.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Willcox Public Schools or City of Willcox Keiller Park renovations. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
