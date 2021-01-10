HEREFORD — Wayne Allen Northuis, 58, of Hereford, Arizona lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley Northuis of Hereford, Arizona and his sister, Kay Lynn Northuis of Yucaipa, California. He is survived by his sister, Janice Hickey and her husband, Don Hickey of Hereford, Arizona and several nieces and nephews as well as a number of great nieces and nephews.
Wayne enjoyed flying drones, playing pool, music trivia and relaxing with friends. He will be missed by his family and friends. For information on the services, please email janicehickey@hotmail.com.
