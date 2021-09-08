If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WILLCOX — Wayne Wiseman, 74 of Willcox, Arizona. passed away in Tucson Arizona surrounded by his loving family on Aug 18, 2021.
Wayne was born on March 9, 1947, in Casa Grande Arizona to the late Wayne and Josephine Wiseman. He is survived by his wife Mary Gail Wiseman, daughter Cyndee Caesar, and son Kevin Wiseman. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Brother Bill Wiseman and a sister Norma Palmer.
Wayne was a graduate of Coolidge High class of 1965, University of Arizona class 1969, with a bachelor’s degree in Ag Ed and Ag Science, and Northern Arizona University 2005, with a master’s degree in Education.
He worked most of his life teaching, mentoring high school students with the love of plants and animals. He created and implemented Ag programs throughout the area. His kindness and compassion for his students and all around him spoke volumes to his success. He spent most of his time educating the community with his horse programs. He was a horse trainer for 44 years, focusing on Cutting horses and Rope Horses.
His compassion and love for the horse and his family and friends, he was a force to be reckoned with. There was nothing he would not do if ever asked. He was always friendly, warm hearted and nurtured all animals and humans that crossed his path. He had a great love for his family and is held in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be Friday August 27, 2021, at 9: 00 am, Services start at 10:00 am Friday August 27, 2021, with a graveside following at Heritage Valley Memorial Park.
Heritage Coolidge Funeral Home located at 410 W Roosevelt Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Oliver Wiseman, please visit our Tribute Store.