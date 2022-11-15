Wesley Jay Bohlender, 54

ELFRIDA — Wesley Jay Bohlender of Elfrida, Arizona passed away Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022, in Tucson at the age of 54. He was born in Greeley, Colorado on May 29, 1968, to Leo Jay Bohlender and Mary Mildred (Wens) Bohlender. Wes was a lifelong farmer, and farmed in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona. He loved his family and most of all devoted his life to God and always trying to do the lords work even during his long battle with cancer, Wes continued to focus his devotion to God. He was a member of Elfrida Baptist Church. He is survived by his children Samantha Garcia of Dalhart, Texas, Trever Bohlender of Tucson, Skyler Bohlender of Dalhart, Texas, Spencer Bohlender of Willcox, Arizona and Alexeya Bohlender of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Wes is also survived by his grandchildren Ladainian Garcia, Bentley Garcia, Jayden Garcia, Anna Bohlender, Emma Bohlender and Arra Bohlender. His siblings Jeff (Jean) Bohlender of Cliff, New Mexico, Rod (Linda) Bohlender of Stinnett, Texas and Penny (Scott) Wanzer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and his loving caring friend Monica McBride also survive him. Preceding him in death were his parents. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Elfrida Baptist Church with burial to follow in the McNeal Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
