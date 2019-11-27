William Addington Jr., 86
TOMBSTONE—William (Bill) Addington, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home in Tombstone, Arizona, on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Bill was born in West Virginia on August 20, 1933. He was the tenth child of William (Willie) and Dora (Swendall) Addington. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, 8 brothers, and 1 sister. He is survived by his sister, Lenore, his wife, Dorothy (Dot) Addington, sons Michael, Danny, and Scott, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
He and Dorothy met and married in Love’s Park, Illinois after knowing each other only 2 weeks. They had a double wedding ceremony with another couple, and both of the grooms were named Bill. They spent 66 years together as husband and wife.
Bill entered the US Army on his seventeenth birthday and served his country for 5 years. He is a veteran of the Korean war and wore his Korea War Veteran hat proudly until the end. He worked as a machinist for many years, and even machined a brass laser reflector that was placed on the moon. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and RVing with his family, coaching Little League, woodworking in his shop, and going to the casino. He and Dot were avid bowlers, playing in different leagues and competing in Senior PBA tournaments in Las Vegas.
Bill was a hard worker with a sense of determination. He had a strong will to live and seemed to take life as it came.He took time to appreciate life, not letting small things get in the way. If you asked him if something bothered him, his reply would be, “I don’t pay no mind to that.’’ His smile will be remembered and missed by many.
Please join us in celebrating Bill’s life. There will be a memorial service in the chapel at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Ft. Huachuca, Monday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s behalf to Operation Gratitude at Operationgratitude.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.